Government to infuse Rs 20,000 crore into MSME sector

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI/File Photo) Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI/File Photo)

In a bid to boost the MSME sector which has been the worst hit due to the nationwide coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, the Cabinet Committee on Monday announced that it will infuse Rs 20,000 crores into the sector.

Initially while addressing the cabinet briefing, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Cabinet today has approved Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs, this will benefit 2 lakh stressed MSMEs.”

#Cabinet approves modalities & road map for implementing 2 Packages for #MSMEs ✅Rs 20,000 Cr package for Distressed MSMEs

✅Rs 50,000 Cr equity infusion through Fund of Funds Fully paved way for Energising MSME Sector through ‘#AtmaNirbharBharat Package’:@nitin_gadkari — K.S. Dhatwalia (@DG_PIB) June 1, 2020

This was the first meeting of the Cabinet after the Narendra Modi-led NDA government completed its first year of the second term at the centre.

The latest move of fresh infusion of Rs 20,000 crore comes weeks after collateral-free loans for MSMEs worth Rs 3 lakh crore was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package.

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd