Monday, June 01, 2020
COVID19

Government to infuse Rs 20,000 crore into MSME sector

In a bid to boost the MSME sector in the country, the cabinet committee on Monday announced multiple steps taken by the government and added Rs 20,000 crores of infusion into the sector.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2020 5:08:31 pm
Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI/File Photo)

In a bid to boost the MSME sector which has been the worst hit due to the nationwide coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, the Cabinet Committee on Monday announced that it will infuse Rs 20,000 crores into the sector.

Initially while addressing the cabinet briefing, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Cabinet today has approved Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs, this will benefit 2 lakh stressed MSMEs.”

 

This was the first meeting of the Cabinet after the Narendra Modi-led NDA government completed its first year of the second term at the centre.

The latest move of fresh infusion of Rs 20,000 crore comes weeks after collateral-free loans for MSMEs worth Rs 3 lakh crore was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package.

More to follow

