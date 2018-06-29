India among least vulnerable to currency pressures: Moody’s

According to Moody’s, the strengthening US dollar since mid-April has prompted a sharp currency depreciation and/ or a significant decline in foreign exchange reserves in a number of emerging and frontier market countries. According to Moody’s, the strengthening US dollar since mid-April has prompted a sharp currency depreciation and/ or a significant decline in foreign exchange reserves in a number of emerging and frontier market countries.

Even as the rupee fell below the 69 level intra-day against the dollar on Thursday, global rating firm Moody’s has said India is among the least vulnerable to currency pressures because of its low reliance on external capital inflows.

“India’s limited external vulnerability is supported by a large and relatively stable domestic financing base for government debt, which contributes to the economy’s resilience by sheltering it from abrupt changes in external financing conditions,” Moody’s said. Brazil, China, Mexico and Russia were also among least vulnerable to currency pressures, it said.

Although India’s debt affordability is relatively weak, the average maturity of debt is close to 10 years and over 96 per cent of it is in local currency. “India’s low dependence on foreign-currency borrowing to fund its debt burden limits the risk of currency depreciation transmitting into materially weaker debt affordability,” Moody’s said.

Although India’s current account deficit has widened, driven in part by the recent rise in oil prices, it remains modest relative to GDP and is largely financed by equity inflows, including foreign direct investment, Moody’s said. “India’s significant build-up of foreign exchange reserves in recent years to all-time highs provides a support buffer to help mitigate external vulnerability risk. Overall India’s EVI (external vulnerable indicator) of about 74 per cent this year reflects relatively low external vulnerability.

According to Moody’s, the strengthening US dollar since mid-April has prompted a sharp currency depreciation and/ or a significant decline in foreign exchange reserves in a number of emerging and frontier market countries. To the extent that these currency fluctuations reflect capital outflows or significantly lower external inflows, they are credit negative for sovereigns with large external funding needs, it said.

