India among ‘few’ nations with which US trade deficit has ‘consistently’ declined

The United States’ decision to “terminate” India from its Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme comes at a time when its trade deficit with India has actually been reducing in comparison to countries like China.

Advertising

India is one of the “few” countries with which the US’ trade deficit has “consistently” decreased, according to a senior government official. Trade deficit between the two countries reduced to $21.3 billion in 2018 from $22.9 billion in 2017, shows US Census data.

“Prima facie, the grounds on the basis of which the US has taken this action is not correct,” the official told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity. While India is of the thought that it must provide a strong signal in return to the move, the government does not plan on any “knee-jerk” reaction and will carry out internal consultations during the 60-day period notified to come to a “conscious” decision, according to the official.

“We are conducting an internal review and assessment of what needs to be done by India in this context, so we will be taking appropriate measures only after doing these consultations,” the official said. The US’ overall trade deficit in goods widened to $878.7 billion in 2018 from $795.7 billion in 2017. Out of 15 “select” countries listed in this census, the US’ goods trade deficit with at least seven has increased between 2017 and 2018. This includes countries like China, with which its deficit grew to $419.2 billion from $374.6 billion in this period. Its exports to India increased nearly 29 per cent to $33.1 billion from $25.7 billion in this time.

“With this kind of rise in exports, to blame a partner country saying that it is not providing reasonable access to market is (a wrong perspective),” said the official, adding that “most” US-based companies are “thriving” as market leaders in their respective segments. Various options, including imposing retaliatory tariffs on 29 goods imported from the US like chickpeas, walnuts and lentils, are still on the table and will be discussed during these consultations, the official suggested.

“This is part of the internal consultations,” the official said. “We don’t intend to take any knee-jerk reaction. We will take a conscious decision (after proper consultations),” the official added. The US Tuesday announced its intention to “terminate” India’s designation as a beneficiary of its GSP duty concession programme, stating it had failed to provide assurances to give the US “equitable and reasonable” access to its markets in numerous sectors. Under its GSP programme, certain products can enter the US duty-free if beneficiary developing countries meet the eligibility criteria established by its Congress.

Around 1,900 products from India, including raw materials and intermediaries across sectors such as organic chemicals and engineering goods, vehicle parts and accessories, furniture and electrical machinery could be impacted if the GSP benefits are withdrawn, according to India’s commerce ministry.

India said the withdrawal of benefits, if it were to happen, would have a “minimal” impact and that the government had been engaged in discussions to arrive at a “balance” on the issues raised by the US, including “additional requests” raised by US on sectors such as medical devices, dairy products and IT sector that India has not agreed upon.

Advertising

This includes concerns raised by the US following India’s decision in 2017 to cap prices of cardiac stents—a move that impacted US stent giants Abbott, Medtronic and Boston Scientific.