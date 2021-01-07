scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Must Read

India’s 2020-21 GDP seen contracting 7.7%: Govt’s first advance estimate

As per the first advanced estimates of the national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday, there was contraction in almost all sectors with the exception of agriculture.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 7, 2021 6:15:07 pm
A farmer harvests rice by hand at a field in Gaya district, Bihar, India, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

India’s real GDP in the ongoing financial year 2020-21 is seen contracting by 7.7 per cent from a growth rate of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20, according to the first advance estimates of National Income and estimates of expenditure components of the GDP, by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The contraction in the economy is mainly on account of the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2020-21 is likely to attain a level of Rs 134.40 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2019-20 of Rs 145.66 lakh crore, released on 31st May 2020,” the MoSPI release said.

The Real GVA at Basic Prices is estimated at Rs 123.39 lakh crore in 2020-21, as against Rs 133.01 lakh crore in 2019-20, thereby showing a contraction of 7.2 percent.

 

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement