India’s 2020-21 GDP seen contracting 7.7%: Govt’s first advance estimate

India’s real GDP in the ongoing financial year 2020-21 is seen contracting by 7.7 per cent from a growth rate of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20, according to the first advance estimates of National Income and estimates of expenditure components of the GDP, by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The contraction in the economy is mainly on account of the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2020-21 is likely to attain a level of Rs 134.40 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2019-20 of Rs 145.66 lakh crore, released on 31st May 2020,” the MoSPI release said.

The Real GVA at Basic Prices is estimated at Rs 123.39 lakh crore in 2020-21, as against Rs 133.01 lakh crore in 2019-20, thereby showing a contraction of 7.2 percent.

