Income tax slab 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament. (PTI photo) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament. (PTI photo)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun her Budget speech in the Parliament on Saturday. With the government eyeing to increase consumer spending to boost the domestic consumption of goods, two senior officials told The Indian Express that the finance ministry is likely to provide income tax relief to the middle class in this year’s Budget.

An official said the Finance Ministry is learnt to have firmed up plans under which the tax adjustment is likely to be planned in a manner that the effective tax burden of the middle class effectively comes down by about 10 per cent of their overall tax outgo for the year.

The government is also learnt to be considering tax incentives to individuals for buying home. An official said that since real estate is a key sector and has the biggest multiplier effect on the economy, there could be benefits targeted for new home buyers.

