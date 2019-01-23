File returns for FY18, else face action: Tax dept to non-filers

The income tax department through data analysis has identified several “potential non-filers” who have engaged in high value transactions but have still not filed their income tax returns for assessment year 2018-19 (relating to financial year 2017-18). The department has asked the non-filers to file the income tax returns or submit online response within 21 days, failing which the department will consider legal action against the non-filers, a Finance Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

Advertising

“Non-filers are requested to assess their tax liability for AY 2018-19 and file the Income Tax Returns (ITR) or submit online response within 21 days. If the explanation offered is found to be satisfactory, matters will be closed online. However, in cases where no return is filed or no response is received, initiation of proceedings under the Income-tax Act, 1961 will be considered,” the statement said.

The analysis was carried out to identify non-filers about whom specific information was available in the database of the income tax department. “The sources of information include Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT), Tax Deduction at Source (TDS), Tax Collection at Source (TCS), information about foreign remittances, exports and imports data etc,” it said. The data analysis was done through the non-filers monitoring system (NMS) through which the department’s aim is to identify and monitor persons who enter into high value transactions and have potential tax liabilities but have still not filed their tax returns. The tax department, however, did not specify the number of non-filers identified through the data analysis for financial year 2017-18.

Explained Over 1.72 crore returns filed by targeted non-filers Potential non-filers, who conducted high-value transactions but have failed to file their tax returns, could face proceedings under the Income-Tax Act, 1961. The crackdown by the IT Department comes after data analysis done through the Department’s non-filers monitoring system (NMS), which helps it to identify and monitor persons associated with high-value transactions but have failed to file returns. As a result of intensive follow-up, more than 1.72 crore returns were filed by those identified in different NMS cycles and self-assessment tax of about Rs 26,425 crore was been paid by them till December 2017.

According to a reply given by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha in February 2018, the number of non-filers with potential tax liabilities identified in various NMS cycles stood at 35.10 lakh in 2017 (cycle 6), 67.54 lakh in 2016 (cycle 5), 58.95 lakh in 2015 (cycle 4), 44.07 lakh in 2015 (cycle 3), 22.09 lakh in 2014 (cycle 2) and 12.19 lakh in 2013 (cycle 1). Due to constant and intensive follow-up of NMS data, more than 1.72 crore returns were filed by the persons identified in different NMS cycles and self-assessment tax of about Rs 26,425 crore was been paid by them till December 2017, Jaitley had said.

Advertising

For 2017-18, the income tax department has enabled e-verification of these NMS cases to reduce the compliance cost for taxpayers by soliciting their response online, the statement said. Taxpayers can access information related to their case from the ‘compliance portal’ accessible through the e-filing portal of the department at https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.