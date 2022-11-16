scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

In worst slide since 2020, October exports drop 16.7% to $29.78 bn

Official data released on Tuesday showed that exports dropped below the crucial $30-billion mark for the first time since March 2021 to hit $29.8 billion. Imports, however, rose 5.7%, to $56.7 billion.

Consequently, trade deficit inched up to $26.9 billion in October from $25.7 billion in the previous month; but it still remained lower than July’s record level of $30 billion. (Representational/File)

Merchandise exports declined 16.7% on year in October, the first drop in 20 months and the worst slide since May 2020 when a nation-wide lockdown was imposed to contain the Covid outbreak.

Official data released on Tuesday showed that exports dropped below the crucial $30-billion mark for the first time since March 2021 to hit $29.8 billion. Imports, however, rose 5.7%, to $56.7 billion.

Consequently, trade deficit inched up to $26.9 billion in October from $25.7 billion in the previous month; but it still remained lower than July’s record level of $30 billion.

The export decline in October was rather broad-based, as 24 of the 30 key segments — including petroleum products, engineering goods, gems and jewellery, textiles and garments, chemicals and pharmaceuticals — witnessed contraction, due to an economic slowdown in key markets that started to weigh down demand. However, the sustained rise in imports, albeit at a slower pace, suggests domestic consumption still remains stronger than in many parts of the world.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...

Briefing reporters, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said strong external headwinds are impacting consumption worldwide, which would have an impact on India’s exports as well. The aggressive interest rate hikes by the US and Europe to tame runaway inflation there is also weighing down demand for merchandise globally, he suggested. FE

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 05:28:38 am
Next Story

No evidence except statements to show transfer of money: Court on Vijay Nair arrest by CBI in excise policy case

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement