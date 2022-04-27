scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
In US, FM sells semiconductor players on `76K-cr PLI scheme

In a meeting in San Francisco with top executives of semiconductor firms, she highlighted opportunities for US companies in India.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
April 27, 2022 1:02:29 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a meet with investors, San Francisco. (Source: CII)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called on American semiconductor firms AMD, Western Digital and Micron Tech to boost investments in India, taking advantage of a Rs 76,000-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme that was announced recently to woo large chip makers.

In a meeting in San Francisco with top executives of semiconductor firms, she highlighted opportunities for US companies in India. The FM also held a series of meetings with other investors and exhorted them to be a part of the India story.

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report, Indian Diaspora body Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) USA urged Sitharaman to allow non-resident Indians and overseas citizens of India card holders to invest in the Indian stock market.

