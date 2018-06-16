In May: Exports jump 20 per cent; trade deficit widens

Merchandise exports in May jumped 20.2 per cent, the fastest pace in six months, as a rise in oil prices helped boost outbound shipment value, although engineering goods, chemicals and pharmaceutical products registered decent expansion. The trade deficit widened to a four-month high of $14.62 billion as a higher net oil import bill negated gains from a contraction in gold and precious stone imports. The labour-intensive garment segments continued slide, with exports declining 16.6 per cent in May. Leather exports inched up only 2 per cent.

But what could comfort policymakers is that, even discounting petroleum and gems and jewellery, exports rose a decent 13.9 per cent. For the first two months of this fiscal, non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports grew 12.8 per cent from a year ago, slightly higher than the 12.6 per cent rise in overall goods exports during this period.

With the US Federal Reserve having hiked the interest rate by 25 basis points earlier this week, the potential weakening of the rupee against the dollar might brighten export prospects. The rupee on Friday tumbled below the 68-mark to end at a fresh three-week low against the US currency. But analysts say the key to any improvement in export competitiveness will be how much the currencies of its peers depreciate against the dollar in such a scenario.

Friday’s official data showed merchandise exports rose to $28.86 billion and imports advanced to $43.48 billion in May. Although garments exports dropped, the textile segments witnessed double-digit growth. The major drivers of exports were engineering goods (14.8 per cent), chemicals (34.2 per cent) and drugs and pharmaceuticals (25.7 per cent). Petroleum exports grew a massive 104.5 per cent, thanks to the price rise. Meat, dairy and poultry product exports jumped 14.6 per cent, suggesting that the impact of a crackdown against illegal abattoirs in Uttar Pradesh has diminished.

Services exports growth slowed sequentially to 4.3 per cent to $17.56 billion in April from a rise of 7.2 per cent in the previous month. Services imports rose 6.2 per cent to $10.92 billion in April from a year earlier, against a 1.4 per cent rise in the previous month. Federation of Indian Export Organisations president Ganesh Kumar Gupta said that the exports data have shown a robust growth but MSME units are either showing very modest growth or are into negative territory.

with inputs from FE

