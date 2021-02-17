In first meeting post Budget, FM Sitharaman tells RBI board govt’s priorities

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday explained the government’s priorities to the Reserve Bank of India’s central board during their first meeting after presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22.

As per the tradition, the finance minister holds customary meeting with the board members of the RBI and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) after Budget presentation every year.

The finance minister addressed the 587th RBI central board meeting and informed the members about the key initiatives in the Budget and the priorities of the government, RBI said in a statement. The central board of directors also reviewed the current economic situation.