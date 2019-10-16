IMF revises India growth forecast for FY20 to 6.1% from 7% projected earlier

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday sharply revised downward India’s GDP growth projections by 90 bps to 6.1 per cent for FY20 and by 20 bps to 7 per cent for FY21.

Advertising

The IMF in April said India would grow at 7.3 per cent in FY20. However, in July it projected a 7 per cent growth rate, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent. On Sunday, the World Bank had slashed India FY20 growth estimate to 6 per cent from its original call of 7.5 per cent.

“In India, growth softened in 2019 (FY20) as corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty, together with concerns about the health of the non-bank financial sector, weighed on demand,” the fund bank said ahead of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings this week in Washington.

“Growth will be supported by the lagged effects of monetary policy easing, a reduction in corporate income tax rates, recent measures to address corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty, and government programmes to support rural consumption.” the Fund said.

Advertising

“The strengthening of growth in 2020 and beyond in India as well as for these two groups (which in some cases entails continued contraction, but at a less severe pace) is the driving factor behind the forecast of an eventual global pickup,” it said. The two groups refer to smaller emerging countries such as Argentina and Iran and bigger emerging nations such as Brazil and Russia.

Moody’s Investors Service had last Thursday cut its forecast for India’s FY20 GDP growth by 40 bps to 5.8 per cent, in what reflected a continuing trend of such downward revisions by prominent domestic and foreign agencies. In its latest bimonthly monetary policy statement on October 4, RBI also cut its growth projection for the domestic economy by a sharp 80 bps to 6.1%, citing that the slump in real GDP growth to 5 per cent in the first quarter of FY20 has been followed by “generally weaker high frequency indicators for the second quarter”.

Meanwhile, the IMF warned on Tuesday that the global economy is in a “synchronised slowdown” amidst growing trade barriers and heightened geopolitical tensions. It downgraded the 2019 growth rate to 3 per cent, the slowest pace since the global financial crisis.

“This is a serious climbdown from 3.8 per cent in 2017, when the world was in a synchronised upswing,” Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in the foreword to the latest World Economic Outlook. —FE WITH PTI