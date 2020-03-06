IMF pledges $50 billion, warns of growth plunge

With this, the IMF joined governments, central banks and multilateral bodies globally to firm up steps to deal with the epidemic that has spread to over 70 countries, with its epicentre in China. (File Photo) With this, the IMF joined governments, central banks and multilateral bodies globally to firm up steps to deal with the epidemic that has spread to over 70 countries, with its epicentre in China. (File Photo)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced a $50-billion support for the developing countries grappling with the coronavirus outbreak and warned that the epidemic could drive down 2020 global economic growth to the worst level since the 2008 financial crisis.

In a late-night statement on Wednesday, the multilateral body pledged to make the funds available to help poor and middle-income countries where healthcare system remains inadequate to deal with such an epidemic.

With this, the IMF joined governments, central banks and multilateral bodies globally to firm up steps to deal with the epidemic that has spread to over 70 countries, with its epicentre in China.

The World Bank this week announced $12 billion to support poor and developing countries to deal with the coronavirus threat.—FE

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.