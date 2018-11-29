IL&FS initiates steps to sell renewable energy assets

The board of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) on Wednesday initiated the process of exploring the sale of controlling stake in its renewable energy assets.

Advertising

These assets include operating wind power generating plants with aggregate capacity of 873.5 MW, as well as under-construction wind power generating plants with aggregate capacity of 104 MW, asset management services for the operating wind power generating plants as well as the business division conducting project development and implementation of wind power generating plants. It has also planned to put on block businesses relating to project development and implementation of solar power generating plants and projects under development of approximately 300 MW capacity solar power plants for corporates.

The total wind power installed capacity of 873.5 MW is spread across states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The PPAs (power purchase agreements) are in place for almost entire capacity with the respective state Discoms and is based on long-term feed-in tariff mechanism as well as the renewable energy certificate route. The average PPA tariff for capacity tied up with distribution utilities with the state discoms have remained more than Rs 4.5 /unit. While a PPA with utility in Maharashtra has a tenure of 13 years, all the other PPAs are tied-up with tenure of 25 years.

Explained Why renewable power holds the key to IL&FS revival After getting a good response from potential buyers for IL&FS Securities and ISSL Settlement & Transaction Services, IL&FS is looking to monetise more assets in order to tackle its debt liability of over Rs 94,000 crore. Assets put on sale include 977.5 MW of wind power projects and 300 MW of solar power projects, which are in various stages of development. Sale of these renewable energy projects will be key to the revival of IL&FS, and to the success of future asset sales.

The solar power project has been set up with a capital outlay of Rs 704 crore, which is entirely funded through a mix of external loans and IL&FS group debt.

Advertising

“The proposed sale of stakes held by the IL&FS group in the assets may be carried out as a basket, individually or in any combination thereof. Accordingly, the board has decided to publicly solicit expressions of interest to assess the interest for a sale of its stake in the renewable energy assets,” IL&FS said in a statement. IL&FS and its 348 subsidiaries have accumulated a total debt of over Rs 94,000 crore.

On Monday, IL&FS said it received more than a dozen expressions of interest for its stakes in subsidiaries IL&FS Securities Services and ISSL Settlement & Transaction Services. “IL&FS has received a strong response to its asset monetisation process, initiated a fortnight ago, towards developing a resolution plan for the IL&FS group. More than a dozen expressions of interest (EOI) towards acquiring IL&FS’ stake in IL&FS Securities and ISSL Settlement & Transaction Services have been received, which the board is scrutinizing for eligibility,” IL&FS said in a statement.

IL&FS said interest has been received from a mix of banks, private equity firms and other financial services companies. “Qualifying interested bidders will then be invited to review information on the business that would be shared with them, so as to enable them to submit commercial bids,” it said.

The sale of wind and solar power projects will be a crucial factor in the revival of the IL&FS group, said an observer tracking the developments.

The IL&FS group will shortly be launching the asset monetisation process for sale of many other assets as part of its ongoing resolution process. “Any binding transaction for the sale of assets, as well as the resulting resolution plan, will be subject to requisite approvals (including the NCLT) before the transactions are concluded. The Board of IL&FS appointed by the NCLT had submitted to the MCA a report on the progress and the way forward on October 30, which in turn was submitted to the NCLT.

“The objective of the board is to achieve, by one or more plans, the resolution of the IL&FS group through certain measures, including asset divestments,” it said.