IGST slashed on oxygen concentrators for personal use

The government on Saturday slashed Integrated GST rate on oxygen concentrators for personal use to 12 per cent, from 28 per cent earlier, for two months till June 30.

“IGST on Import of Oxygen Concentrators for personal use has been reduced from 28 per cent to 12 per cent to bring IGST rate on such personal imports at par with commercial imports of the same, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted.

This reduced IGST rate for imports of concentrator for personal use shall be applicable up to June 30. The government had last month waived customs duty on import of medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrator and related equipment.