ICICI is a ‘good bank’ with ‘robust processes’: Piyush Goyal

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that ICICI Bank, whose managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Chanda Kochhar is facing charges of conflict of interest and violations of code of ethics while extending loans to some borrowers, is a “good bank” with “robust” processes.

Stating that there “was no cause for concern” for stakeholders, Goyal said “ICICI Bank is a good bank; it has very robust processes and there is no cause for concern for any of the stakeholders of ICICI Bank per se.”

Goyal said the bank’s internal and external inquiry committees would look into the allegations. “As far as the law is concerned, the law of the land will take its own course and the processes are already going on — both internally in ICICI Bank and externally which will come out with their findings,” he said. The board of directors of the bank recently decided to launch a probe into allegations raised by an anonymous whistleblower that Kochhar favoured some borrowers in its lending practices.

Earlier on May 24, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), issued a notice to the bank and Kochhar for alleged non-compliance of the listing agreement in the Videocon case which relates to dealings involving the Videocon group and NuPower Renewables, an entity in which Deepak Kochhar spouse of the bank’s MD and CEO, has economic interests.

On March 28, when asked about the conflict of interest involving the Videocon group and Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar’s company, NuPower Renewables surfaced, the bank said, “The board has come to the conclusion that there is no question of any quid pro quo/ nepotism/ conflict of interest as is being alleged in various rumours. The board has full confidence and reposes full faith in the bank’s MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar.”

