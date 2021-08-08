I-T Dept issues three email IDs for registering grievances

scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 07, 2021
By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
August 8, 2021 1:09:07 am
Under the faceless assessment system, a taxpayer or an assessee is not required to visit an I-T department office or meet a department official for income tax-related businesses.

Under the faceless or e-assessment scheme, the Income Tax (I-T) Department on Saturday notified three official email IDs for taxpayers to register grievances.

“In a move aimed to further improve taxpayer services in alignment with the Taxpayers’ Charter, the Income Tax Department creates dedicated e-mail ids for registering grievances in respect of pending cases under the Faceless Scheme,” the department said on its official Twitter handle.

“For faceless assessments: samadhan.faceless.assessment@incometax.gov.in; For faceless penalty: samadhan.faceless .penalty@incometax.gov.in; For faceless appeals: samadhan.faceless.appeal@incometax.gov.in,” the department said.

