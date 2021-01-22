‘Hybrid roles, the new norm: IELTS, Azure, software testing in demand’

Professional skill development platforms that offer courses and certifications online like Udemy and Coursera have been in high demand in the post-Covid era. Indian startups offering higher education courses have also attracted virtual eyeballs.

Courses pertaining to Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure, software testing, English language test IELTS, Microsoft Certifications and e-mail etiquettes were the most sought after professional skills in India, according to the 2021 Workplace Learning Trends Report published by the open online course provider Udemy.

The report is based on data from the global companies using the Udemy for Business platform and a survey of more than 500 learning and development professionals.

“In the spirit of agile project management, many technical teams are moving employees away from single domain expertise. Instead, hybrid roles are becoming the norm. Leaders are encouraging employees to build expertise in more than one subject related to their job function. The technical skills related to this trend, like software testing and infrastructure architecture, saw sizeable growth in countries across the APAC region — including over 5,200 per cent year-over-year growth in Japan,” the report stated.

Compared to the skills being sought in India, those in demand in developed Asian economies like Singapore, Japan, South Korea included design thinking, marketing strategy, information security, leadership, machine learning, storytelling, business English, listening skills and personal productivity.

In Australia, the top five courses in demand were Microsoft Azure’s AZ-900 course, API testing, Microsoft Teams, Drawing and Google Cloud.

The report added that the slow but steady shift to remote work over the last few years has already called for a range of new behaviours and skills. But in 2020, leaders across every industry were forced to quickly prioritise solutions that enable entirely distributed teams to collaborate effectively.

“COVID-19 has really accelerated the shift from ‘remote-accessible’ to ‘remote-first’ thinking in collaboration design,” says Sprintkick founder and Udemy instructor Evan Kimbrell. Collaboration was a major priority throughout the APAC region, taking the top spot for year-over-year growth in India, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Professional skill development platforms that offer courses and certifications online like Udemy and Coursera have been in high demand in the post-Covid era. Indian startups offering higher education courses have also attracted virtual eyeballs.

Higher education edtech platform upGrad, for example, saw its customer base double to 1 million between April and December 2020. During 2019-20, the company reported Rs 230 crore in revenues.