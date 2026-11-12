Household inflation breaks past 6% after 2 years, RBI seen hiking interest rates again

Siddharth Upasani is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. He reports primarily on data... Read More
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India’s household inflation rate increased for the 12th month in a row in October as an unfavourable base effect and rising food prices pushed the main headline number past 6% for the first time in two years.
According to data released on Thursday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 6.09% last month from 5.54% in September. Food inflation continued to trend higher, rising to 8.94% from 7.74% in September. Some of the food items to record the highest inflation rates were onion (116%), garlic (61%), ginger (48%), and lemon (47%).
Headline inflation was less than 4% in only five out of 36 states and union territories (Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and NCT of Delhi). Meanwhile, it was higher than 6% in 11 states and union territories. It was the highest in Puducherry (7.96%).
Not only was inflation – which measures the change in prices compared to the same month last year – rose in October, but prices also rose on a month-on-month basis. In October, overall prices were 0.5% higher compared to September, with food prices almost a full percentage point higher.
The inflation rate can fall or rise due to a base effect. As such, month-on-month, or sequential, changes are watched very closely by policymakers as they are indicative of the price momentum.
The latest inflation number reflects the “continued broadening of inflationary pressures and the transmission of global shocks, amid seasonal increases in clothing prices and higher car prices,” said Tanay Dalal, Axis Bank’s Senior Vice President of Business Economic Research. According to Dalal, inflation is likely to stay above 6% until June 2027.
The RBI is legally mandated to keep the headline inflation rate at 4% in a band of 2-6%. However, not only is this the fifth month in a row that inflation has come in above 4%, it has also breached the 6% upper bound of the flexible inflation target for the first time since October 2024.
Last month, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee raised the policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.5% and economists widely expect another rate hike next month at the committee’s December 2-4 meeting.
As per the RBI’s latest forecast, CPI inflation is expected to average 6% in October–December, 5.7% in January–March 2027, and 5.6% in April–June 2027.
“With headline inflation yet to peak, compounded by an unfavourable base effect, the central bank’s quarterly projection is likely to be revised higher. The data reinforces our expectation of a second successive rate hike in December,” said Radhika Rao, Senior Economist at DBS Bank.
Pressure is mounting on the RBI to keep increasing interest rates, particularly in light of the economy continuing to grow robustly. In April-June, GDP growth printed in at an unexpectedly high 7.8%. And economists are predicting a similarly high number in July-September, data for which will be released at the end of the month.