Household inflation breaks past 6% after 2 years, RBI seen hiking interest rates again

India’s household inflation rate increased for the 12th month in a row in October as an unfavourable base effect and rising food prices pushed the main headline number past 6% for the first time in two years.

According to data released on Thursday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 6.09% last month from 5.54% in September. Food inflation continued to trend higher, rising to 8.94% from 7.74% in September. Some of the food items to record the highest inflation rates were onion (116%), garlic (61%), ginger (48%), and lemon (47%).

Headline inflation was less than 4% in only five out of 36 states and union territories (Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and NCT of Delhi). Meanwhile, it was higher than 6% in 11 states and union territories. It was the highest in Puducherry (7.96%).