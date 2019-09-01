Highest ever e-filing of income tax returns recorded in a single day on August 31: CBDT

The Income Tax Department stated Sunday that it had recorded the highest ever e-filing of income-tax returns in a single day. An all-time high of 49,29,121 ITRs were filed in a single day on August 31, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said. The previous record of e-filing of ITRs in a single day was 35,39,308 as on March 31, 2018.

Advertising

CBDT said that the peak filing rate per second on August 31 was at 196 ITRs and peak filing rate per minute was at 7,447 ITRs, while peak filing rate per hour was at 3,87,571 ITRs.

In terms of ITRs filed from different states, Maharashtra topped the list with followed by Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

“This has perhaps created a history as the tax administration nowhere in the world has achieved such huge online e-filing ITRs in a single day and that too so smoothly, with the I-T Department actively interacting with taxpayers on social media to help them resolve their grievances and e-filing related queries and getting accolades in return,” said the CBDT in a statement.

Advertising

Saturday was the last date to file income tax returns for this fiscal year.

It has come to the notice of CBDT that an order is being circulated on social media pertaining to extension of due dt for filing of IT Returns. It is categorically stated that the said order is not genuine.Taxpayers are advised to file Returns within extended due dt of 31.08.2019 pic.twitter.com/m7bhrD8wMy — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 30, 2019

In order to dispel rumours about a further extension of the last date for filing returns, the Income Tax Department stated Friday that the Central Board of Direct Taxes had taken cognizance of a fake order being circulated on social media pertaining to the extension of ITRs deadline. “It is categorically stated that the said order is not genuine. Taxpayers are advised to file returns within extended due date of 31.08.2019,” it stated.

The Information Security team of the I-T Department thwarted over 2,205 malicious attacks on the website aimed at disrupting services in the peak period.