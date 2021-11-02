HDFC Q2 net up 32% at `3,780 cr

HDFC’s revenue from operations was at Rs 12,216 crore in the second quarter, an increase of 4 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) on Monday posted a standalone net profit of Rs 3,780 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, a 32 per cent rise from Rs 2,870 crore in the year-ago period. The dividend income for the September quarter came in at Rs 1,171 crore, up by 263 per cent over last year period.