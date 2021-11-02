HDFC Q2 net up 32% at `3,780 cr

November 2, 2021 3:53:57 am
Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) on Monday posted a standalone net profit of Rs 3,780 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, a 32 per cent rise from Rs 2,870 crore in the year-ago period. The dividend income for the September quarter came in at Rs 1,171 crore, up by 263 per cent over last year period.
HDFC’s revenue from operations was at Rs 12,216 crore in the second quarter, an increase of 4 per cent over the corresponding period last year. Net interest income for the first half of the fiscal stood at Rs 8,255 crore compared to Rs 7,039 crore in the previous year, a growth of 17 per cent.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-