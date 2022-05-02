scorecardresearch
Monday, May 02, 2022
HDFC hikes rates for existing borrowers, EMIs set to go up

Interest rates are set to go up with the RBI now hinting at withdrawing the accommodative monetary policy to rein in inflation. While the RBI retained the Repo rate at 4 per cent in the last policy review, policy rates are likely to go up in the coming months.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
May 2, 2022 5:30:51 am
MCLR, which RBI instituted with effect from April 1, 2016, is the lowest interest rate that a bank or lender can offer. It is applicable to fresh corporate loans and floating rate loans taken before October 2019. (File)

HDFC Ltd on Sunday raised its benchmark lending rate by 5 basis points, leading to an increase in equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for existing borrowers.

“HDFC increases its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its adjustable rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 5 basis points, with effect from May 1, 2022,” the company said in a statement.

However, there is no change in the lending for new borrowers of HDFC. The rates for new borrowers range between 6.70 per cent and 7.15 per cent, depending on credit and loan amount. For new loans (with a credit score of 750 plus), the interest rate will be 6.7 per cent. The interest rate will be 6.8 per cent for other new loans up to Rs 30 lakh while women borrowers get the loan at 6.75 per cent interest. For loans between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 75 lakh, the rate will be 7.05 per cent while women will get it for 7 per cent.

SBI had last month raised the MCLR by 10 basis points (bps) across tenures to 7.1 per cent (from 7 per cent earlier). It is now slightly lower than the 7.25 per cent at HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and ICICI Bank. Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank raised their MCLRs by 5 bps each across tenures. Other public sector and private banks are set to raise MCLRs in the coming days.

MCLR, which RBI instituted with effect from April 1, 2016, is the lowest interest rate that a bank or lender can offer. It is applicable to fresh corporate loans and floating rate loans taken before October 2019.

