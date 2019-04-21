HDFC Bank profit rises 22.6% in Q4; Gross NPAs up at `11,224 crore

HDFC Bank, India’s largest bank in market capitalisation, has reported a net profit of Rs 5,885.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019, an increase of 22.6 per cent over Rs 4,799.2 crore in the same period last year. The board of the bank also decided to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore in the next 12 months and announced a dividend of 750 per cent for 2018-19.

The bank’s total income for the quarter ended March 2019 at Rs 31,204.5 crore grew by 22.1 per cent from Rs 25,549.7 crore in the year ago period. Gross non-performing assets were at 1.36 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2019 as against 1.30 per cent in the same period of last year. In absolute terms, NPAs were at Rs 11,224 crore, up from Rs 8,607 crore in March 2018.

While coverage ratio as was 71 per cent, net non-performing assets were at 0.4 per cent of net advances as on March 31, 2019, the bank said. The bank held floating provisions of Rs 1,451 crore. “Total provisions (comprising specific provisions, general provisions and floating provisions) were 117 per cent of the gross non-performing loans as on March 31, 2019,” it said.

According to the bank, provisions and contingencies for the latest quarter were Rs 1,889.2 crore (consisting of specific loan loss provisions Rs 1,431.2 crore, general provisions Rs 191.2 crore and other provisions Rs 266.9 crore) as against Rs 1,541.1 crore in the year ago period.

Total balance sheet size as of March 2019 was Rs 12,44,541 crore as against Rs 10,63,934 crore a year ago. Total deposits were Rs 923,141 crore, an increase of 17.0 per cent over March 31, 2018. CASA deposits grew by 14.0 per cent with savings account deposits at Rs 248,700 crore and current account deposits at Rs 142,498 crore.

Time deposits were at Rs 531,943 crore, an increase of 19.4 per cent over the previous year, resulting in CASA deposits comprising 42.4 per cent of total deposits as of March 31, 2019. “The bank’s continuing focus on deposits helped in the maintenance of a healthy liquidity coverage ratio at 118 per cent, well above the regulatory requirement,” the bank said.

The board approved the issue of perpetual debt instruments (part of additional Tier I capital), Tier II capital bonds and long term bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore in the period of next 12 months through private placement mode subject to the approval of the shareholders and any other regulatory approvals as applicable.

The board also recommended a dividend of Rs 15 per equity share of Rs 2 each (750 per cent) out of the net profits for the year ended March 2019.

As of March 2019, the bank’s distribution network was at 5,103 banking outlets and 13,160 ATMs across 2,748 cities and towns. The number of employees were at 98,061 as of March 2019 as against 88,253 a year ago.