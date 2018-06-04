Haryana second in country in e-way bill generation

Among other states, Karnataka accounted for 11 per cent, Maharashtra 8 per cent, Delhi and Tamil Nadu 5 per cent each, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh 4 per cent each, and Kerala 3 per cent. (Illustration for representation purpose) Among other states, Karnataka accounted for 11 per cent, Maharashtra 8 per cent, Delhi and Tamil Nadu 5 per cent each, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh 4 per cent each, and Kerala 3 per cent. (Illustration for representation purpose)

The Haryana Excise and Taxation Department detected 1151 cases in 20 days where traders moved their consignments without e-way bill generation. With these cases, detected in the first twenty days of May, an amount of Rs 8.24 crore has been collected as penalty from the traders in the state. The state, meanwhile, ranked second in e-way bill generation in the country during the same period with 13 per cent of the total e-way bills generation.

Till May 20, there were 2.14 crore e-way bills generated of which 15 per cent were generated in Gujarat, making it the number while Haryana and Uttar Pradesh hold the second position, accounting for 13 per cent of e-way bills. Among other states, Karnataka accounted for 11 per cent, Maharashtra 8 per cent, Delhi and Tamil Nadu 5 per cent each, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh 4 per cent each, and Kerala 3 per cent.

According to the data for Haryana between May 1 to May 20, the maximum default cases were detected from Rohtak (101 cases) followed by Sonepat (97), Hisar (87) and Jagadhri (78). A penalty of Rs 97.85 lakh was collected from Rohtak, while Rs 70 lakh from Sonepat.

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), all consignments worth more than Rs 50,000 moving over 10 km from their origin require prior registration and generation of an e-way bill through the GST network. The validity of e-way bill is one day for goods moving from 0 to 100 km, three days for 100 to 300 km, five days for 300 to 500 km, 10 days for 500 to 1,000 km and 15 days for goods moving beyond 1,000 km. The e-way bill helps in tracking movement of taxable goods and to prevent tax evasion.

In case a consigner or consignee comes forward when his consignment is caught by the department in such a case, the penalty would be equivalent to the amount of tax evaded. In case, nobody comes forward, the penalty is equal to 50 per cent of the value of the goods.

A senior officer of the Excise and Taxation Department said that various teams of the department check over 2500 vehicles daily in the state to ensure that they have e-way bills.

