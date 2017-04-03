GST will make India single largest market: Top urbanist

Showing confidence in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), global expert on sustainable development Aromar Revi, who is Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) director, recently told the students of Ahmedabad’s CEPT University that GST would make India the single largest market in the world.

The leading urbanist was speaking on topic ‘Can India’s urbanisation impact its development trajectory?’ on Friday.

Replying to a student’s query on artificial intelligence vis-a-vis Make in India and job threats in the country, he said, “If and when GST is rolled out, we will become the single largest market in the world, which is why everybody wants to come here. That’s why focus on smaller towns and villages is important, which is all about dealing with domestic demand. Our challenge is to be able to Make in India for India. To make it for export is what China did. So, we will have to decentralise manufacturing and we have a huge opportunity here to do that,” said Revi.

Batting for decentralisation of manufacturing and digital infrastructure in the country for economic growth, he said increasing productivity in the sector would expand employment considerably. “We have a fiber optic connectivity now and one can produce anything locally with a globally competitive design and technology.”

He also emphasised on the need for a shift in the governance system, allowing greater partnerships between the central and local governments.

“Such governance systems will allow the cities to become more autonomous for them to grow,” he said.

Casting aside fears of artificial intelligence as a threat to jobs, Revi said,”The opportunity to produce and consume in a decentralised manner is the essence of what the 21st century is all about. Resource constraints imply that you have to deal with water, soil and environment in a decentralised manner and we have the digital connectivity to enable that to happen. But you need to make sure the other infrastructure is there and digital ecosystems are built to enable that. It is the creativity of people that actually adds to the value, not the instrumental character, which a machine can pull.”

