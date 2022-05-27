GST search ops: No coercive action; dues payment at any stage

Citing “alleged use of force and coercion by officers for making recovery” during search, inspection and investigation and subsequent court cases, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) investigation wing has issued instructions stating that taxpayers can pay tax dues at any stage during search operation.

In an instruction, it also asked chief commissioners to take “strict disciplinary action” against officers for using force or coercion for getting the tax due amount deposited during search or inspection or investigation.

“It is clarified that there may not be any circumstances necessitating ‘recovery’ of tax dues during the course of search or inspection or investigation proceedings. However, there is also no bar on the taxpayers for voluntarily making the payments on the basis of ascertainment of their liability on non-payment/short payment of taxes before or at any stage of such proceedings,” the GST investigation wing said.

The tax officer should inform the taxpayers regarding the provisions of voluntary tax payments through DRC-03, it added.

There have been a number of cases when GST has been deposited under force by calling in senior office bearers like directors/ Promoters of the firm. This circular attempts to safeguard against that, however, given that the mechanism of depositing tax under DRC-03 exists, the officers may still continue to indirectly coerce the assessee to pay up. There have also been cases of freezing of bank accounts, which have caused undue harassment for the taxpayer.

EY India tax Partner Bipin Sapra said, “While the circular will reduce the use of coercion by the department to get the tax deposited during the investigation process, given that the officers have powers to summon and freeze bank accounts, any direct instruction may be of little help.”