GST revenue collections stand at Rs 95,610 crore in June, says Hasmukh Adhia

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collections increased to Rs 95,610 crore in June from Rs 94,016 crore in the previous month, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said on Saturday. The compliance rate also inched higher with 64.69 lakh assessees filing their summary sales GSTR-3B return in June (for May) as against 62.47 lakh returns filed in a month ago.

In April this year, the GST collections were over Rs 1.03 lakh crore, while the average for July 2017-March 2018 was Rs 89,885 crore. Adhia said that Rs 1 lakh crore revenue is “not the norm still”. “We hope to bring it (GST revenue) to the level of Rs 1 lakh crore (every month),” he said while addressing the GST Day celebrations. He added that if bogus bills are not issued, then revenues would improve further in the coming months.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal also spoke against the issuance of fake bills that will help to boost revenues under GST. “GST is for the young generation of Indians who believe in paying their taxes honestly and doing their business…no longer there are any hidden taxes under GST, you know exactly how much tax you are paying,” Goyal said.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley said that the total indirect tax collection for 9 month period in previous financial year after GST rollout is about Rs 8.2 lakh crores, which if extrapolated for the full year shows an increase of 11.9 per cent and a tax buoyancy of 1.2.

In June, total revenues earned by the Centre and states after settlement are Rs 31,645 crore for Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Rs 36,683 crore for State Goods and Services Tax (SGST), the finance ministry said.

Of the total Rs 95,610 crore gross revenue collected in June, Rs 15,968 crore is on account of CGST, Rs 22,021 crore SGST, Rs 49,498 crore (including Rs. 24,493 crore collected on imports) on account of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) and Rs 8,122 crore from cess.

Additional provisional settlement of Rs 50,000 crore has been settled between the Centre and states in June. This is in addition to the earlier provisional settlement of Rs 35,000 crore in February 2018, the ministry said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App