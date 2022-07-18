GST rate hikes: Full list of goods and services that are expensive now

Updated: July 18, 2022 10:52:18 am
In order to increase revenues, during the two-day GST council’s 47th meet held last month in Chandigarh, rates were revised for a number of items. The council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, decided on bringing packed foods like milk, curd and paneer, unpacked ones like rice and wheat when packed and bank fee for issuing cheques under the five per cent slab and hotels charging Rs 1,000 or less per day for stay under 12 per cent bracket. Here is a list of commodities that will get expensive starting today — July 18.
Here are the list of items that will see a change in rates
5 per cent
Packed foods — milk, curd and paneer
Unpacked foods — rice and wheat when packed and bank fee for issuing cheques
Dried leguminous vegetables
Makhana
Wheat or meslin flour
Jaggery
Puffed rice
Organic food
Manure and compost
Ostomy appliances and transport of goods and passengers by ropeways (Earlier 12 per cent)
Electric vehicles, whether or not fitted with a battery pack
12 per cent
Hotels charging Rs 1,000 or less per day for stay
Solar water heaters (Earlier 5 per cent)
Finished goods like leather products
Maps and charts, including atlases
Renting of truck, goods carriage where the cost of fuel is included (Earlier 18 per cent)
18 per cent
Printing
Writing and drawing ink
LED lamps
Drawing instruments
Tetra packets
Services such as work contracts for roads, bridges, railways, metro, effluent treatment plants and crematoriums
The GST will remain exempted from unpacked, unlabelled and unbranded goods.
This GST rate hike is breathtakingly irresponsible at a time of mounting economic difficulties for most Indians. The Aam Aadmi will bear the brunt of the burden even as inflation eats into his earnings. Does this government believe it can get away with anything? pic.twitter.com/wFPPfNxlQm
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 17, 2022
The 47th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council began in Chandigarh June 28, almost marking five years of the tax system coming into effect on July 1, 2017.
Over these five years, the GST setup has gone through numerous changes, and the two-day meeting looked at matters such as the GST compensation to states, and the imposition of taxes on some currently-exempt goods and services.
