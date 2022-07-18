GST rate hikes: Full list of goods and services that are expensive now

In order to increase revenues, during the two-day GST council’s 47th meet held last month in Chandigarh, rates were revised for a number of items. The council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, decided on bringing packed foods like milk, curd and paneer, unpacked ones like rice and wheat when packed and bank fee for issuing cheques under the five per cent slab and hotels charging Rs 1,000 or less per day for stay under 12 per cent bracket. Here is a list of commodities that will get expensive starting today — July 18.

Here are the list of items that will see a change in rates

5 per cent

Packed foods — milk, curd and paneer

Unpacked foods — rice and wheat when packed and bank fee for issuing cheques

Dried leguminous vegetables

Makhana

Wheat or meslin flour

Jaggery

Puffed rice

Organic food

Manure and compost

Ostomy appliances and transport of goods and passengers by ropeways (Earlier 12 per cent)

Electric vehicles, whether or not fitted with a battery pack

12 per cent

Hotels charging Rs 1,000 or less per day for stay

Solar water heaters (Earlier 5 per cent)

Finished goods like leather products

Maps and charts, including atlases

Renting of truck, goods carriage where the cost of fuel is included (Earlier 18 per cent)

18 per cent

Printing

Writing and drawing ink

LED lamps

Drawing instruments

Tetra packets

Services such as work contracts for roads, bridges, railways, metro, effluent treatment plants and crematoriums

The GST will remain exempted from unpacked, unlabelled and unbranded goods.

This GST rate hike is breathtakingly irresponsible at a time of mounting economic difficulties for most Indians. The Aam Aadmi will bear the brunt of the burden even as inflation eats into his earnings. Does this government believe it can get away with anything? pic.twitter.com/wFPPfNxlQm — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 17, 2022

The 47th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council began in Chandigarh June 28, almost marking five years of the tax system coming into effect on July 1, 2017.