GST process reforms to be implemented in phases; draft returns to be out in public from November 1

The process reforms announced by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council earlier this month will be implemented in phases, with authorities focusing on simplified registration for e-commerce sellers, streamlined registration process and faster refunds in the first phase. The Ministry of Finance will also share draft GST returns on ‘myGov.in’ portal on November 1 for public comments till November 30 in a bid to incorporate industry feedback and minimise the sources of mismatches that account for nearly 80% of notices issued at present, officials said on Thursday.

Based on industry representations and consultations, the government is attempting to modify the GSTR-1 return — the monthly or quarterly statement of outward supplies. “Based on the industry responses, we are modifying the GSTR-1 form, we are improving the IMS (invoice management system) so that the need for editing (GSTR) 3B does not arise. If the need does not arise, there won’t be any case for notice based on mismatches. We will put the forms on ‘myGov’ for comments on November 1 with a 30-day window,” Gaurav Singh, Commissioner (GST Policy Wing), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), said at the Assocham’s National Conclave on GST.

If reforms in the GST returns system can be implemented successfully, the integrity issues in the supply chain get resolved, Singh said. “This would be the foundation for further reforms,” he added.

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The GST Council in its 57th meeting held on October 8 had approved the draft GST forms, GSTR-1/1A/IFF, to enable better reconciliation of the details furnished in these forms with the details reported in the return in GSTR-3B — the monthly self-declared summary return. The revised forms will be brought into force from April 1 next year. At present, businesses can modify or edit GSTR-3B, which often leads to mismatches with GSTR-1.

Invoice Furnishing Facility (IFF) is an optional monthly statement filed by taxpayers under the GST Quarterly Return Monthly Payment (QRMP) scheme. GSTR-1 is a monthly invoice-wise sales return, while GSTR-1A is an amendment statement that allows taxpayers to correct errors or add missed invoice details before filing their monthly GSTR-3B return.

Measures to reduce mismatches in liability, ITC returns

The Council had recommended amendment in GST rules to provide a mechanism for correct reporting and correction/rectification of input tax credit (ITC) in the return, so that the ITC availed in GSTR-3B aligns with the details of ITC made available in GSTR-2B. These measures will considerably reduce mismatches in liability and ITC in returns, thus not only reducing demand notices and system generated intimations on account of such mismatches, but also improving the integrity of ITC across the supply chain, thereby facilitating taxpayers, an official statement after the Council’s meeting had stated.

The government is focusing on bringing in the changes that only require administrative processes in the first phase from November 1, that is likely to include simplified GST registration for small sellers on e-commerce platforms, unified documentation for GST registration, faster refunds, and a Rs 10,000 threshold for issuing GST notices.

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The changes, which require an amendment to the GST law, would be implemented from April 1, 2027. The notifications and circulars on the relevant process reforms have already been approved by the legal department and are likely to be issued on Friday, an official said.

Tax parity across e-commerce business models

Once approved, small suppliers selling goods through e-commerce (ECO) platforms in multiple states/UTs, where they do not have a physical presence, and pass on ITC of up to Rs 2.5 lakh per month, will be able to declare ECOs warehouse in that state/UT as their Principal Place of Business (PPoB). A seller would need to have a genuine presence in one state, where physical verification and Aadhaar authentication would be completed, while registrations in other states could be obtained with the consent of the e-commerce platform without further involvement of a tax officer.

The move could enable small sellers to access the national market without having to establish physical offices in every state where their goods are stored, while creating greater tax parity across competing e-commerce business models.

For registration, a comprehensive circular will be issued specifying the documents and information required to simplify the filing and processing of registration applications. Registration form GST REG-01 will have drop boxes to select prescribed documents, so that both the taxpayer and the tax officer have clarity regarding the documents and information to be furnished. The GST portal will provide a user-friendly interface for filing registration applications with clear navigational paths, drop-down lists, tool-tips. This is expected to reduce rejections and queries raised in respect of registration applications due to a lack of correct information/details, and will expedite processing of registration applications.

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Further, full refund claims of excess balance in the electronic cash ledger will be sanctioned automatically by the system, without officer intervention. The time limit for issuance of acknowledgement or deficiency memo will be reduced from 15 days to 10 days. A key business-friendly measure that will introduce the Rs 10,000 threshold for issuing show-cause notices under GST is also likely to be rolled out in the first phase.