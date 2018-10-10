GST NAA holds UP-based dealer of Maggi noodles guilty of profiteering

The complainant, a Maggi retailer, had alleged that the dealer had profiteered by selling ‘Maggi noodles pack of 35 gram’. (Photo for representational purpose) The complainant, a Maggi retailer, had alleged that the dealer had profiteered by selling ‘Maggi noodles pack of 35 gram’. (Photo for representational purpose)

The anti-profiteering watchdog under the goods and services tax (GST) has held an Uttar Pradesh-based dealer of Maggi noodles guilty of profiteering after it jacked up the base price to deny consumers the benefit of a GST cut to 12 per cent from 18 per cent.

The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) ordered the dealer to deposit Rs 90,778 along with an interest of 18 per cent per annum to the consumer welfare fund and refund Rs 2,253 to the complainant. The complainant, a Maggi retailer, had alleged that the dealer had profiteered by selling ‘Maggi noodles pack of 35 gram’. However, the retailer subsequently wanted to withdraw the plaint but the request was rejected on grounds that the investigation had already been undertaken by the authorities.

The GST rate reduction came into effect from November 15 last year after the GST Council had approved rationalising rates for a host of items. Presenting its case to the NAA, the dealer said the benefit accruing from sale of 35-gram pack had been passed on by reducing the price of other pack of 70-gram pack.—FE

