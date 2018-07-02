GST has become bad word, no positive impact on growth, says Chidambaram

P Chidambaram with Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal at a press briefing on Sunday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) P Chidambaram with Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal at a press briefing on Sunday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

THE GOODS and Services Tax (GST), which completed one year in operation, has not yet had a positive impact on economic growth, former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday. Rather, he said, the GST’s design, structure, rates and implementation were so flawed that it has become a “bad word” among business persons, traders, exporters and common citizens.

“It is widely perceived that GST has increased the tax burden of the common citizen; it has certainly not reduced the tax burden as was promised,” Chidambaram told reporters on the first anniversary of GST. He said the hasty implementation of the “flawed” GST, coupled with demonetisation, might have led to the loss of “a crore of jobs”. He suggested a series of “corrective measures”, including reducing the multiple tax rates and the compliance burden and inclusion of petroleum products and electricity under the ambit of the GST.

“The design, structure, infrastructure backbone, rate or rates and implementation of GST were so flawed that GST has become a bad word among businesspersons, traders, exporters and common citizens. The only section that appears to be happy about the GST is the tax administration that has acquired extraordinary powers that frighten the average business person and the common citizen,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the government, he said every step that the government had taken with regard to the GST was deeply flawed. “The GST Bills ignored the advice of the Chief Economic Adviser on many aspects of GST, notably on the rates. The net result is that what we have today is a very different animal and not a true GST,” he said.

Asked how he views outgoing CEA Arvind Subramanian’s statement that the 28 per cent tax slab should go, Chidambaram said Subramanian is right. “It means several things. It means that he was not allowed to speak freely when he was in government. It means that he was not listened to by the government and it means that he was totally frustrated and he is leaving the government,” he said.

He said multiple rates going up to 40 per cent, and arbitrary cesses on top of the rates, have completely distorted the idea of GST and argued that the “multiple rates must be reduced immediately to five; and then to three in a short time frame; and finally to a single rate with exemption from tax for the truly merit goods and services. That single rate must not exceed 18 per cent.”

“If you have multiple rates then don’t call it GST, call it by some other name. World over, GST is one rate. You can’t say, I am introducing GST but I will have multiple rates, call it by some other name, call it the RSS Tax,” he said.

Arguing that an “intolerable compliance burden” has been put on the average business firm, especially on the SMEs, by requiring the assessee to file three returns a month in every state where the assessee carries on business, he asked the government to simplify the procedure so that “only one return must be required to be filed once in a quarter”. Under the present system, he said “all-India business is required to file over 1,000 returns a year”.

Claiming that gross delay in refunds has blocked crucial working capital of firms, he said the process of refund must be streamlined and refunds must be expedited, releasing blocked capital. He also demanded that the Anti-profiteering Authority should be scrapped claiming it is an idea born out of no knowledge of economics or business or markets or competition. He said the amendments to the GST laws that have been suggested must be discussed with the Opposition before the start of the Monsoon session and passed in the session.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App