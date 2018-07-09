GST GoMs: ‘Defer sops for digital payments’

The GoM on digital transaction will be recommending to the Council that it may think about the proposal of incentivising digital transaction again after a year, Modi said. The GoM on digital transaction will be recommending to the Council that it may think about the proposal of incentivising digital transaction again after a year, Modi said.

Two separate Group of Ministers, both headed by Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, on Sunday converged on the view to defer the proposal to incentivise digital payments citing revenue implications and retaining reverse charge mechanism (RCM) only for certain specified goods or persons. The panel, however, has decided to recommend powers to the GST Council to notify the registered persons who would come under RCM purview.

The panel decided to wait for stabilisation of revenues under goods and services tax (GST) and the new return filing systems in the current fiscal before considering differential GST rates for people making digital payments.

The proposals to incentivise digital payments are primarily being deferred as they are estimated to cost the exchequer about Rs 14,000-15,000 crore, Modi said.

The other ministerial panel on Reverse Charge Mechanism has decided to omit Section 9(4) relating to RCM and retain it only for specific categories of goods/persons, which could be done through notification.

The recommendations of these ministerial panels will be placed before the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister and comprising his state counterparts, on July 21.

To incentivise digital transaction, the GST Council in its last meeting in May had discussed giving a concession of 2 per cent in GST rate (where the tax rate is 3 per cent or more) to consumers making payment through cheque or digital mode. The discount would be capped at Rs 100 per transaction.

The five member GoM on incentivising digital transaction include Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitinbhai Patel, West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra, Haryana excise & taxation minister Capt Abhimanyu and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

With regard to the decision on RCM, Modi said the GoM will recommend that the GST Council will decide on the class of registered persons who would be required to deposit taxes on reverse charge basis. “We have recommended omitting the present Section 9(4) and introducing a new Section 9(4) which will permit the government, on the recommendations of the GST Council, to notify specific class of registered persons, goods which would be covered under RCM provision,” he added.

The conditions and the date for levying of RCM will be decided by the council, Modi noted.

Under the RCM in GST law, registered dealers are required to make tax payments in case they procure goods from unregistered businesses. Currently, RCM, which is touted as an anti-evasion measure, has been deferred till September 30.

