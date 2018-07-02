One year of goods and services tax: ‘Higher mop-up to help rationalise slabs’

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal at Ambedkar International Bhawan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Renuka Puri) Finance Minister Piyush Goyal at Ambedkar International Bhawan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Renuka Puri)

The government on Sunday said it would consider rationalisation of tax rates further under the goods and services tax (GST) regime with rise in revenue collections and anti-evasion measures, it ruled out any scope for a single rate structure under the indirect tax regime. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said that he expects monthly average GST collections to cross Rs 1.10 lakh crore and the full financial year’s GST revenue to be Rs 13 lakh crore.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley, addressing the ‘GST Day’ event via videoconferencing, said, “As the tax collection goes up, the capacity to rationalise the slabs, the capacity to rationalise the rates, also will certainly increase and therefore that capacity to rationalise will increase once the total volume of tax collected significantly increases. And once you have a more efficient tax, that more efficient tax system will ensure that evasion doesn’t take place.”

Jaitley further said that invoice matching will help in checking evasion further. “The input tax credit itself is an effective route for ensuring that people make their disclosures more faster. The e-way bill has already been implemented and once the invoice matching comes in, evasion and detection of evasion itself will become far simpler itself,” he said.

With more number of people coming under the tax net and successful implementation of e-way bill system, there will be scope for rationalisation of tax slabs, Goyal said. “I assure you that average monthly GST collection will cross Rs 1.10 lakh crore … I feel more than Rs 13 lakh crore revenue will come from GST this fiscal,” Goyal said.

He said historically the three month period from April to June record lean tax collections. In the earlier indirect tax regime 7.1 per cent of taxes used to get collected in the three months. “So, Rs 94,000 crore collection is music to my ears,” he said.

GST revenue mop-up in April had hit a record high of Rs 1.03 lakh crore, followed by Rs 94,016 crore in May and Rs 95,610 crore in June. The government garnered Rs 7.41 lakh crore from GST in July 2017-March 2018 and the average monthly collection was Rs 89,885 crore.

Goyal also said that a single rate structure is not feasible for a country with a social structure like India. “The different rate slabs were kept after considering the social structure of the nation….is it proper to tax luxury cars and items of common items used by poor people?” Goyal said.

On his initial view of GST being a disruptive reform, Jaitley said the implementation happened in a much more smooth manner and that the best of the new regime in terms of contribution to the society is yet to come. “I myself used to use the word disruptive when it came to major reform like GST because it takes time to settle down. But after one year of experience I am not too sure whether I can use the word disruptive for GST reform. The smooth manner in which the changeover has taken place is almost unprecedented anywhere in the world…I am sure we have seen the first year where we have seen effective gains this is only the short-term or at best medium term of GST,” he said.

He added, “In longer medium term and long-term impact of GST and on India’s GDP growth, on ease of doing business, on expansion of trade and business and make in India and honest trade and business centre is going to be significant. I am confident that the best of GST in terms of its contribution to society is yet to come.”

Taking a dig at Opposition, Jaitley said the UPA kept petroleum products permanently outside GST, while the NDA government brought them back into the constitutional amendment for GST. “…can gradually impose the GST when the GST Council so decides. For this I would continue to make my earnest efforts with the story,” he said.

