GST Day LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi says it is example of ‘Team India’ spirit

GST Day LIVE UPDATES: Celebration of one year of GST at Ambedkar International Bhawan. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) GST Day LIVE UPDATES: Celebration of one year of GST at Ambedkar International Bhawan. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The government is celebrating July 1 as ‘GST Day’ to mark the completion of a year of the indirect tax regime. The finance ministry said the introduction of GST transformed India into ‘one nation, one Tax’, binding the country into an economic union. “The first year of GST has been an example to the world of the readiness of the Indian taxpayer to be a partner in this unprecedented reform of Indian taxation,” it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the completion of one year of GST on Twitter, saying that it has brought a positive change in the country’s economy and is an example of cooperative federalism in India.

I congratulate the people of India on the special occasion of GST completing 1 year. A vibrant example of cooperative federalism and a ‘Team India’ spirit, GST has brought a positive change in the Indian economy. #GSTForNewIndia https://t.co/PvZKtl2YIE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2018

To mark GST’s anniversary, the finance ministry is holding an event which will be presided by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Finance Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla.