GST Day LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi says it is example of ‘Team India’ spirit

The government is celebrating July 1 as ‘GST Day’ to mark the completion of a year of the indirect tax regime. The finance ministry said the introduction of GST transformed India into ‘one nation, one Tax’, binding the country into an economic union. “The first year of GST has been an example to the world of the readiness of the Indian taxpayer to be a partner in this unprecedented reform of Indian taxation,” it said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the completion of one year of GST on Twitter, saying that it has brought a positive change in the country’s economy and is an example of cooperative federalism in India.
I congratulate the people of India on the special occasion of GST completing 1 year.
A vibrant example of cooperative federalism and a ‘Team India’ spirit, GST has brought a positive change in the Indian economy. #GSTForNewIndia https://t.co/PvZKtl2YIE
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2018
To mark GST’s anniversary, the finance ministry is holding an event which will be presided by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Finance Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, Arun Jaitley and other leaders launched GST on the midnight of June 30 at a function inside the Parliament’s Central Hall. “GST is a transparent and fair system that prevents black money and corruption and promotes new governance culture,” PM Modi said in his speech, adding that while the new policy may cause minor problems, people will adjust soon. PM Modi called GST as ‘Good and Simple Tax.’
Calling the tax structure unfair to small traders and business, the Congress, TMC and Left parties boycotted the launch. Former Prime Minister Singh was also sent an invitation but he declined. Opposition parties including the JD(U), the NCP, the BJD, the Samajwadi Party and Janata Dal (S) participated in the launch.
The gems and jewellery industry is expecting the government to resolve few issues, including 3 per cent GST on gold import for export purpose, to give a boost to the industry as the new tax regime completes one year of rollout, PTI reported. Things are now better for the diamond sector with the 0.25 per cent GST. The only issue is with the import of gold for export purpose, he said.
"The process is a bit cumbersome where the banks are charging us 3 per cent GST, for which we are getting reimbursement through input credit. But to make things easier, we are want it to be GST free. So far the government has been supportive and have resolved all our issues and we have been assured that this issue will also be considered," Shah said.
On July 1, 2017, India ushered in the Goods and Service Tax (GST), the country’s biggest indirect tax reform since the economy opened up 25 years ago. The policy aims to streamline the taxation structure in the country by doing away with various taxes imposed by states and Centre and introducing a unified tax system. A year on, here is a look at the journey so far. Read More
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that a telephone helpline number will be started soon, where consumers can report against those traders who evade tax by not issuing purchase bill.
Bringing petrol and diesel under the goods and services tax (GST) regime will only have a minor impact on their prices as states will levy additional taxes to prop up revenues, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil KumarModi said. He also said that pruning of list of items under the highest tax slab of 28 per cent first requires stabilisation of revenue over Rs 1 lakh crore a month as the items have a high revenue implication. Read More
Listing its priorities for next six months, the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) Friday said it will focus on development of new return filing system, improving the user interface and business intelligence and analytics. GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said they are already doing simple analytics by matching GSTR-3B and GSTR-1 returns, based on which tax officials are sending notices to taxpayers under GST. Read More
In the wake of rising fuel prices, experts have called for bringing petrol and diesel under GST. But the question stays whether this can help provide relief to customers. In December last year, former finance minister Arun Jaitley had told the Rajya Sabha that the Central government was in favour of bringing petroleum products under the ambit of GST after building a consensus with states. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also backed the call to bring the two fuels under GST.
The real estate sector finds itself in a peculiar position where they are getting input credits for some portions of the goods and services, but for the major component, there is no input credit. Thus, for land and government taxes, like development taxes etc, which form the major component of our expenditure, there is no input credit and we are not able to pass on the benefit to the end customer.
On the eve of the first anniversary of the introduction of the GST, The Indian Express speaks to Shrikant Paranjape, president, CREDAI Pune Metro, to understand the journey so far. Read More
A year since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Maharashtra has recorded a significant growth in collections, according to data available with the state GST department. Continuing the growth streak the state recorded in 2017-18, revenue collections for the first quarter of 2018-19 have already increased by 39.5 per cent as compared to last year.
This year, in the first quarter (between April and June), the state has already collected Rs 35,915 crore — a 39.5 per cent jump from last year. The state accounts for almost 15 per cent of the total collections in the country, said sources. “In terms of collections, Maharashtra is slightly better than the other states,” said a senior official from the GST department.
In the financial year 2017-18, the state collected taxes worth Rs 1,15,940 crore, a 28.08 per cent rise over the previous year. Only one quarter of this period was under the Value Added Tax (VAT) regime with GST kicking in thereafter. While in the pre-GST regime, collections grew by 18.08 per cent, it was around 30 per cent higher under the GST regime. Read more
Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday appealed to the consumers to participate in the government's efforts to curb tax evasion. He asked them to insist on bill for every purchase saying it would help the government check evasion and reduce tax rate on each item by as much as 4-5 per cent.
After a 17-year-old roller coaster journey for the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the tax reform was finally launched at a joint midnight Parliament session on June 30, 2017. The new tax regime, which came into effect from July 1, was being touted as the biggest taxation reform since Independence, and aimed to bring the country’s laborious taxation system under a single umbrella, merging India’s $2 trillion economy with its population of 1.3 billion. Read More