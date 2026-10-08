GST Council meeting today: Cutting across divide, 5 big states oppose end of taxmen’s arrest powers

On Thursday, the Council, in a bid to boost investor sentiment and allay concerns about overreach by tax authorities, is set to take up the proposal to decriminalise offences including removal of arrests, as was reported by The Indian Express last Sunday.

As states and the Centre converge in Delhi for the 57th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting Thursday to discuss process reforms that include a proposal mandating the removal of the arrest provision, at least five major states are learnt to have expressed concern over any sweeping curtailment of the taxmen’s powers.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are among states that have expressed reservations regarding the scrapping of arrest powers under GST in multiple meetings held between the state and Central government officials in the run-up to the Council meeting.

A key demand by states has been that the indirect tax regime should not be rendered “toothless”, and pre-prosecution arrests should be graded with an additional layer enabling “civil arrest in cases of serious violations”, a state minister told The Indian Express.