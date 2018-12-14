GST Council likely to keep only luxury, demerit goods at 28 per cent

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its upcoming 31st meeting on December 22 is likely to consider a further pruning of the peak 28 per cent slab and clarifications to remove anomalies. Officials said rate cuts are being considered for items of household use and those used in construction sector such that the 28 per cent slab will then broadly include only luxury and demerit goods.

Also, GST rate on job work for some labour-intensive services that will benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) could also be lowered. A lowering of GST rate for job work services such as maintenance, repair and installation (except construction) services, presently taxed at 18 per cent, could be in line with the reduction seen in August last year, when the Council had reduced the tax rate for job work for the entire value chain of textiles sector to 5 per cent. Earlier, it was 5 per cent job work related to textile yarns, other than manmade fibres and textile fabrics, while for manmade fibres, it was 18 per cent.

At present, 39 goods are in the topmost slab out of the total 1,211 items placed in the five broad categories of zero, 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. Construction sector items such as marble, granite, cement and personal use items such as dishwashers, video games consoles remain in the topmost 28 per cent slab.

Explained A toss-up between revenue loss and a sectoral push Possible rate cuts for items of household use and those used in construction sector from the highest GST tax slab of 28 per cent will essentially leave only luxury and demerit goods in this bracket. Currently, this slab comprises 39 goods out of the total 1,211 items placed in the five broad categories of zero, 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and the 28 per cent slabs. Any pruning or rationalisation would entail a toss-up between the potential revenue loss as against the possible gains that could stem from an impetus to the beleaguered construction and MSME segments.

While Centre has always highlighted the high revenue cost associated with reduction in GST rate for cement, some states like West Bengal in the past have supported the proposal to reduce GST rates on cement. If the Council concedes to the demand of reduction in GST rate on cement, it would translate into a revenue loss of about Rs 3,500 crore in the remaining three months of this fiscal, given that the annual cost of bringing cement in 18 per cent slab from 28 per cent slab is Rs 14,000 crore.

Some state government officials, however, expressed apprehensions over the proposed reduction in rates and the subsequent impact on GST revenue collections. “The revenue targets are challenging to meet and a further rate cut will make it tougher. We will discuss this in the officers level meeting that will take place before the Council meeting,” a senior state government official said.

There were around 226 goods in the 28 per cent category when the GST was implemented on July 1, 2017. In its meeting on July 21, the GST Council had further rationalised the 28 per cent slab by cutting rates on paints and varnishes, and on daily-use items like perfumes, cosmetics, toiletries, hair dryers, shavers, mixer grinder, vacuum cleaners, lithium ion batteries, and cut rates to 18 per cent.

The government has collected Rs 7,76,317 crore as GST revenue in April-November, the first eight months of this financial year. In the Budget for 2018-19, GST collections, including compensation cess, have been pegged at Rs 7.44 lakh crore, out of which the Centre aims to collect Central GST (CGST) of Rs 6.04 lakh crore and Integrated GST (IGST) of Rs 50,000 crore. In theory, IGST is supposed to be equally divided between Centre and the states. Adding State GST (SGST) collections equivalent to CGST would mean the total GST collections have been pegged at Rs 13.48 lakh crore, implying a monthly target of Rs 1.12 lakh crore. This means that with Rs 7.76 lakh crore collected so far, the government needs to collect Rs 5.72 lakh crore in the remaining four months of this fiscal, implying a monthly collection of at least Rs 1.43 lakh crore. Government finances are already under strain, with Centre’s fiscal deficit for April-October rising to Rs 6.48 lakh crore or 103.9 per cent of the full-year target of Rs 6.24 lakh crore.