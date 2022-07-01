GST collections up 56% to Rs 1.44 lakh crore in June: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

By: PTI | New Delhi |
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in June rose to Rs 1.44 lakh crore, registering a 56 per cent increase over the same month last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
Sitharaman said Rs 1.4 lakh crore is the “rough bottom line” now for GST collections.
GST revenue for May stood at nearly Rs 1.41 lakh crore.
