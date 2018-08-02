GST collections rise to Rs 96,483 crore in July

In April this year, the GST collections were over Rs 1.03 lakh crore, while the average for July 2017-March 2018 was Rs 89,885 crore. In April this year, the GST collections were over Rs 1.03 lakh crore, while the average for July 2017-March 2018 was Rs 89,885 crore.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collections inched higher to Rs 96,483 crore in July this year from Rs 95,610 crore in the previous month, Finance Ministry said in a statement. The compliance rate also improved with 66 lakh assessees filing their summary sales GSTR-3B return in July (for June) as against 64.69 lakh returns filed a month ago.

Though the GST collections are improving, the July collections remained 3.5 per cent below the desired monthly average mark of Rs 1 lakh crore, though the Finance Ministry said the collections are “broadly on expected lines”. In April this year, the GST collections were over Rs 1.03 lakh crore, while the average for July 2017-March 2018 was Rs 89,885 crore.

In the Budget for 2018-19, GST collections, including compensation cess, have been pegged at Rs 7.44 lakh crore.

Bizmen arrested for tax evasion

New Delhi: The Central GST Delhi West Commissionerate has arrested two Delhi-based businessmen for evading taxes worth Rs 201 crore by fraudulently issuing invoices of input tax credit without actual supply of goods. “Searches were conducted at several places during which various incriminating documents & evidences were found…” it added. —ENS

GST: Rs 54,378-crore exporter refunds cleared till July end

Refunds to exporters to the tune of Rs 54,378 crore have been cleared till July end under Goods and Services Tax (GST), finance ministry said on Wednesday.

As of July 31, 2018, the total amount of Integrated GST (IGST) refund claims disposed by CBIC is Rs 29,829 crore, taking the disposal rate to 93 per cent, it said.

Also, Rs 24,549 crore has been paid on account of input tax credit paid to exporters who claimed refund by filing RFD-01A. Of this, the CBIC has cleared Rs 16,074 crore.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App