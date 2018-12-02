GST collections for November slip below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark

After topping the targeted Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the previous month, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections slid to Rs 97,637 crore in November (for October), the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The compliance rate, however, improved with 69.6 lakh businesses filing the summary GSTR-3B returns in November as against 67.45 lakh businesses filing GST returns in the previous month.

Cumulatively, the government has collected Rs 7,76,317 crore as GST revenue in April-November, the first eight months of this financial year.

In the Budget for 2018-19, GST collections, including compensation cess, have been pegged at Rs 7.44 lakh crore, out of which the Centre aims to collect Central GST (CGST) of Rs 6.04 lakh crore and Integrated GST (IGST) of Rs 50,000 crore. In theory, IGST is supposed to be equally divided between Centre and the states. Adding State GST (SGST) collections equivalent to CGST would mean the total GST collections have been pegged at Rs 13.48 lakh crore, implying a monthly target of Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

This means that with Rs 7.76 lakh crore collected so far, the government needs to collect Rs 5.72 lakh crore in the remaining four months of this fiscal, implying a monthly collection of at least Rs 1.43 lakh crore.

Government finances are already under strain, with government’s fiscal deficit for April-October period rising to Rs 6.48 lakh crore or 103.9 per cent of the full-year target of Rs 6.24 lakh crore. Now, with lower than targeted GST collections would mean no further rate cuts in the current fiscal and an enhancement in measures against evasion.

Out of the total Rs 97,637 crore collected, central GST (CGST) collection is Rs 16,812 crore, state GST (SGST) is Rs 23,070 crore, integrated GST (IGST) is Rs 49,726 crore (including Rs 24,133 crore collected on imports) and cess is Rs 8,031 crore (including Rs 842 crore collected on imports). Compensation released to states for August-September stood at Rs 11,922 crore.

The government has settled Rs 18,262 crore to CGST and Rs 15,704 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

The total revenue earned by central government and the state governments after regular settlement in November 2018 is Rs 35,073 crore for CGST and Rs 38,774 crore for SGST, the Finance Ministry statement said.

Tax experts said though the latest monthly revenue print is higher than the average seen this year, it provides less room for further relaxations. Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY, said,

“While the GST collections have shrunk vis-a-vis the earlier month, but is higher than the average monthly collection in the year. This steady increase in average collection brings a gleam of hope for a regular monthly collection of INR 1 lakh cr being met soon.”