Conduct performance review of Central govt officers, Hasmukh Adhia asks CBIC chairman

Following a comparative assessment of the performance of Central and state government officers after the shift to the goods and services tax (GST) regime last July, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has written to Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vanaja N Sarna to conduct a performance review of Central government officers citing the shortfall in revenue collection of central tax officials vis-à-vis their state counterparts. The communication, sent earlier this week, has also flagged specific concerns about the rate of refunds sanctioned by the Central officials being higher than the claims in Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Tamil Nadu.

Adhia, in the missive, has stated that the performance of the Central government officers in all the states, barring Arunachal Pradesh, is lower than the state government officers in return filing percentage for April (up to May 26) this year. Comparing the average rate of growth of tax collections for April with January and February, the Finance Secretary has asserted that the “performance of central government officers is worse than the state government except in a couple of states”.

Central government officers have fared better than states’ counterparts in the amount of refunds sanctioned. Though it is “still a mystery that rate of refund sanctioned can be more than the claim as shown by central government officers in case of J&K, Meghalaya, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Tamil Nadu,” the letter stated.

Adhia has asked a performance review of central government officers to make sure their performance is superior to those of state governments. When contacted by The Indian Express, a senior government official said it would be unfair to compare central and state government officials for GST collections as the division of tax assesssees between states and Centre was not linked to revenue collections. “It’s an apples and oranges comparison because one looks at revenue collections, the division was 90:10 (states and Centre, respectively). Above the Rs 1.5 crore threshold, the comparison can still be done since its 50:50 division, but even then, how can one compare the collections. One has to look at the assessees. One officer might have five big assessees while the other officer may not be having those big assessees,” the official said.

The official further said that the division of assesses was not done in a manner that the revenue above Rs 1.5 crore threshold will be divided equally between states and central government tax officers. “This will only create bad blood between Centre and state officials. This hits the morale of the tax department,” the official said.

“It would be unfair to compare regions of central officers also now because some assessees would have gone to states. Earlier there was excise, VAT and service tax, but now there is only GST. The direct comparison can happen only after a year when one can compare GST with GST,” the official added.

