Gross FDI into India hit new record of $95 billion in FY26, but net inflows only $7.7 billion

India saw gross Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows rise to a new record high of $94.53 billion in 2025-26, up 17% from the previous year, although the net figure was a mere $7.65 billion, data released on Friday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

At $94.53 billion, the gross FDI inflows last year comfortably exceeded the previous record of $84.84 billion posted in 2021-22. And while the net FDI inflow in 2025-26 was higher than the $959 million received in 2024-25, it remains below previous years.

Net FDI is calculated after adjusting gross FDI for investments that are repatriated by foreign companies and overseas investments made by Indian companies. Despite record gross FDI inflows, the net figure has been low in the past two years due to foreign investors taking back money they had previously invested in India. This repatriation can be in the form of profits, dividend, or sale of assets. Meanwhile, Indian companies have also invested more abroad.