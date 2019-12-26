Grievance redressal mechanism for taxpayers to be set up

The Council will set up the Grievance Redressal Committee at zonal and state levels comprising central tax and state tax officers, representatives of industry and GST stakeholders. The Council will set up the Grievance Redressal Committee at zonal and state levels comprising central tax and state tax officers, representatives of industry and GST stakeholders.

The GST Council will set up a grievance redressal mechanism for taxpayers. The decision was taken at the 38th meeting of the GST Council on December 18.

It has decided that a structured grievance redressal mechanism should be established for the taxpayers under GST to tackle grievances on GST-related issues, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Council will set up the Grievance Redressal Committee at zonal and state levels comprising central tax and state tax officers, representatives of industry and GST stakeholders. The panel will be constituted for two years and the term of each member will be for likewise. If any member of the panel would be absent for three consecutive meetings, without adequate reasons, the member will be replaced with a fresh nomination by the principal chief commissioner/chief commissioner of central tax in consultation with the chief commissioner/ commissioner of state tax. —With PTI

