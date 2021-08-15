Green energy: Power Min urges investors to explore ‘opportunities’

Power and new & renewable energy minister R K Singh interacted with investors from the US and invited them to explore investment opportunities in the renewable energy and power sector in India.

The Minister also highlighted India’s achievement in the sector during his virtual meeting with the business community.

“The meeting provided an opportunity to the business community to interact with Union Minister on various aspects the renewable energy and power sector in India and the associated opportunities available to the global investors,” a Ministry statement said.

Singh’s meeting with the members of the US India Business Council (USIBC) had a theme “Advancing cleaner, more sustainable and affordable energy to mitigate climate change and power India’s economic growth”.

More than 50 industry leaders cutting across various sectors of the economy including information technology, infrastructure developers, renewable energy producers, banking, aviation participated in the event, the statement said.