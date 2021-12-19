Need gems, jewellery sector to have bigger ambition: Piyush Goyal

The government is working on providing enabling environment and market access to the gems and jewellery sector, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a mega common facility centre at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone Special Economic Zone here, the minister said, “We need to make this industry not a $40 billion industry alone but have a much much bigger ambition. We on our part will do everything to reach those truly outstanding numbers that you had shown to raise as the potential of this trade.”

