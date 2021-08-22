Govt to industry body: Reconsider strike against gold hallmarking

Asserting that mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery in 50 days of its first phase of implementation has been a “grand success”, the government on Saturday urged jewellery body GJC to reconsider its decision to go on strike on August 23.

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has called a nationwide ‘token strike’ on August 23, against the government’s arbitrary implementation of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery with HUID (hallmark unique identification number).

Mandatory gold hallmarking has come into force from June 16 in a phased manner. The government has identified 256 districts for the phase-1 implementation. Gold hallmarking, a purity certification of the metal, was voluntary in nature prior to June 16.

“I heard that some associations have given a call for strike. Strike for what? … The government is listening to every issue raised by stakeholders. The idea of strike is uncalled for,” the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said. ENS