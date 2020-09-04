Govt revises list of mines, 38 to be up for auction

Coal workers digging for coal in a seventy feet deep rathole mine in the Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 281012

The central government on Thursday announced the withdrawal of five coal mines in Chhattisgarh from the upcoming auction for commercial mining and the inclusion of three other coal mines, bringing the total number of mines set to be auctioned to 38 from 41 planned initially.

The Chhattisgarh government had written to the Centre seeking the exclusion of the Morga South, Fatehpur East, Madanpur (North), Morga-II and Sayang coal mines from the auction, stating that these mines are part of densely forested and ecologically sensitive regions of Chhattisgarh.

The revised list of mines set to be auctioned now includes the Dolesara, Jarekela and Jharpalam-Tangarghat mines in the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh.

These mines have a forest cover of only 1-2 per cent, according to MSTC, the nominated authority for the auction of coal mines.

“Revisions have been made in the list of coal mines offered for auction … Accordingly, 38 coal mines are offered for auction for commercial mining,” the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

These 38 will be the first coal mines to be auctioned for commercial use as part of a move to open up the coal sector. Previously, only end-users of coal were allowed to bid for coal mines.

Earlier, the Coal Ministry had announced the removal of the Bander coal mine in Maharashtra from the list of 41 mines as the area had been declared an ecologically sensitive zone as part of the Adoba-Andhari tiger reserves by the Environment Ministry.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd