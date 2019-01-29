Govt, PSBs discuss steps to promote lending to MSME, agriculture, housing sectors

In a review meeting taken by the government, state-owned banks on Monday committed to step up lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and the housing sector.

Advertising

To promote growth in these sectors, public sector banks are working to reduce turnaround time for loan applications through greater use of technology and artificial intelligence algorithms for faster credit decisions and monitoring of accounts. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, who attended the meeting, asked banks to extend credit without excessive conservatism while adhering to prudential norms, the Finance Ministry said.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who also attended the meeting, said, “They have been able to discuss and deliberate on various measures to support the MSME sector, particularly small traders, small businesses, businesses in remote part of the country. They discussed various measures to promote finance for housing and give thrust to home owners to get adequate financing. They have also discussed various ways in which the operations of the banks can become more efficient, customer friendly, profitable as well as ensure the stated goals of this government to reach financial inclusion of every Indian anywhere in the country.”

Even as the bank credit growth has risen into double digits and gross bank credit grew by 13.6 per cent in November 2018, the credit outstanding for the MSME sector grew by only 1.1 per cent. This was even lower within the industry segment which expanded by 4 per cent during the same period. “Basically the idea was to convey to them the regulator’s expectation from the banking sector in general and public sector banks in particular, and also to get from them their understanding of the current banking situation, and to get an understanding about the future outlook, the sense they have,” Das said.

The RBI Governor “flagged the need for PSBs to extend credit while observing prudential norms but without excessive conservatism (and) asked banks to take advantage of the MSME restructuring scheme to support viable MSME units,” the Ministry said.

Goyal said the government is committed to back all the 21 state-owned banks, even as it expects them to improve delivery of services to farmers. “We are going to see a far more vibrant, a far more proactive and a far far more profitable banking sector in the days to come,” he said.

Advertising

“On the back of recapitalisation of PSBs by over Rs 2.6 lakh crore and recovery of over Rs 2.8 lakh crore — including record recovery of over Rs 1 lakh crore in the first three quarters of the current financial year — since clean-up began in 2015, and comprehensive reforms for better underwriting of loans, PSBs committed to significantly step up the level of domestic credit growth from 9.1 per cent year-on-year at the end the second quarter of the current financial year,” the Finance Ministry said. Recovery of NPAs by banks under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was also reviewed. “PCA banks were advised to maintain the trend of improvement in performance, with a view to bringing them out of the PCA framework at the earliest. In this connection, the significant reduction in NNPAs and significant de-risking of their credit portfolios during the current financial year were taken note of,” the Ministry said.