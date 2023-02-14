scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Govt notifies forms for filing Income Tax returns for 2022-23

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified ITR forms 1-6, ITR-V (verification form) and ITR acknowledgement form.

I-T returnITR-1 and ITR-4 are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. (File image)

The Income-Tax Department has notified forms for filing I-T returns by individuals as well as businesses for 2022-23 fiscal year.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), through a notification dated February 10, has notified ITR forms 1-6, ITR-V (verification form) and ITR acknowledgement form.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said CBDT has notified the income tax return forms for Assessment Year 2023-24 (for income earned in 2022-23) quite early, which would help taxpayers prepare their income returns early this year. Last year, such forms were notified in the first week of April.

“Early notification of ITR forms would give ample time to all the stakeholders, including the e-filing portal, third-party software companies, taxpayers, and tax professionals. This year, software vendors can use this extra time for an early implementation of excel utility and third-party software for filing ITRs,” Mohan added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

ITR-1 and ITR-4 are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

ITR-1 can be filed by an individual having income up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property and other sources (interest, etc). ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms with total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession.

While ITR-2 is filed by people having income from residential property, ITR-3 is filed by professionals. ITR-5 and ITR-6 are filed by LLPs and businesses.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 13:10 IST
Next Story

Rahul vs Modi over Adani to Assam govt’s mass arrests to Kharge’s test

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close