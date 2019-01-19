Govt, ICAI to train 1 lakh accountants to help boost GST compliance

The Government of India, along with The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), is all set to launch a nation-wide GST-training programme to train one lakh accountants in the country to enable them to deliver GST compliance, especially to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are struggling with compliance. The programme is expected to be launched next month.

ICAI president Amit A Apte said the Niti Aayog had proposed the programme, which aims to train one lakh GST accountants in around a year’s time. Apte said GST compliance was a major issue for SMEs and they faced difficulties getting good consultants for GST compliance. “This course will help ease the supply of accounting professionals who would enable them achieve compliance,” he added.

“The entire programme will be government-funded with ICAI as the partner. Entrance exams will be conducted for the GST accountant course and those who are not professionally qualified as of now to be GST advisers/consultants will be eligible for this programme,” Apte said.

The year-long programme will be 80 hours long and will be conducted in three batches. ICAI will be training the trainers and deliver the programme through 100 chapters and 300 extension centres across India.

Balwinder Singh, vice president of ICAI and chairman of Cost Accounting Standards Board, said the Institute has completed 75 years and has contributed to the growth in the country, enhancing cost competitiveness of the Indian industry and supporting the implementation of GST.

“For the GST accountants programme, ICAI had prepared the syllabus and the books are ready,” Singh said.

This was also a way of generating employment as these accountants can be self-employed, he added.

(With Inputs from FE)