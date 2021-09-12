Govt cuts Customs duties on edible oil to ease retail prices

The government has slashed base Customs duties on palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil to ease elevated level of edible oil prices, according to the Finance Ministry.

The base import tax on crude palm oil has been reduced to 2.5 per cent from 10 per cent, while the tax on crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil has been reduced to 2.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent, the Finance Ministry said in a notification issued late on Friday.

The notification came into effect from Saturday.

With the reduction, the effective duty on crude palm oil, crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil will come down to 24.75 per cent whereas effective duty on refined palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil will be 35.75 per cent, Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) executive director B V Mehta said. The fresh round of cut could bring down the retail prices by Rs 4-5 per litre, he said, adding, it is also generally seen that prices harden in international market after India reduces its import duty so the real impact could be Rs 2-3 per litre only. In the last few months, the Centre has cut import duty on various edible oils and asked states to take details of stock of edible oils.

With PTI inputes