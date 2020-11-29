‘Govt considers cancelling GST registration of non-compliant assessees’

The push for better compliance comes on the heels of tax department's nationwide drive against fake invoice scams.

The government is mulling cancelling GST registration for 5.43 lakh taxpayers who have not filed monthly tax returns (GSTR-3B) for the last six months or more, sources in the revenue department said. Additionally, the department would ‘persuade’ 25,000 taxpayers, who have not filed returns for October that was due by November 24, to comply with tax return deadlines.

Sources said tax officers have been directed to follow up personally with these defaulting taxpayers so that their GSTR-3B returns due for the month are filed by November 30. These assessees were identified on the basis of last month’s statistics, sources said after a high-level meeting held in the revenue department.

The push for better compliance comes on the heels of tax department’s nationwide drive against fake invoice scams. It is suspected that fraudsters often register firm under GST but remain mostly dormant on compliance while using the status to claim invalid input tax credit (ITC). FE

